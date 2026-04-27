EGO Gears Up to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Eldorado Gold Corporation EGO is slated to report first-quarter 2026 results on April 30, after market close. The company is expected to post a strong year-over-year earnings increase, supported by a sharp rise in gold prices.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EGO’s first-quarter 2026 earnings has moved down 31.8% over the past 60 days to 75 cents per share. Despite the revision, the consensus mark suggests a 168% surge from the year-ago actual.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Eldorado Gold’s Solid Earnings Surprise History

The company’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimates in the last four quarters. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of a negative 11% on average.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

What the Zacks Model Unveils for the EGO Stock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Eldorado Gold this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here.

Earnings ESP: EGO has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors Likely to Have Shaped Eldorado Gold’s Q1 Performance

In 2025, EGO produced 488,268 ounces of gold, at the high end of its production guidance, attributed to strong output at Lamaque and steady contributions from Kisladag and Efemcukuru. For 2026, production is guided at 490,000–590,000 ounces, implying 11% growth at the midpoint.

For Lamaque, production is expected between 185,000 and 200,000 ounces, suggesting a 3% year-over-year rise at the midpoint. Efemcukuru’s production guidance for 2026 is at 70,000-80,000 ounces. This suggests a 3% increase at the midpoint. Production at Kisladag for 2026 is projected at 105,000-130,000 ounces, lower than the 168,701 ounces of gold produced in 2025. For 2026, the production guidance at Olympias is 70,000-80,000 ounces of gold, indicating a 25% year-over-year increase at the mid point.

The full-year guidance includes a contribution from the Skouries project, at 60,000-100,000 ounces of gold. Skouries’ first concentrate production has been slightly delayed and is now expected in the early part of the third quarter of 2026, with commercial production in the fourth quarter.

The 2026 production is expected to be heavily weighted toward the second half, with roughly 65% of output expected later in back half of the year. This reflects the ramp-up at Olympias and the impact of mine waste stripping and grade profile at Kisladag and the contribution from Skouries. As a result, only about 35% of the annual production is anticipated in the first half of 2026, a sharp drop from roughly 51% delivered in the same period last year.

Against this backdrop, first-quarter production is likely to have come in below the 115,893 ounces reported in the year-ago quarter. However, gold prices averaged $4,875 per ounce in the first quarter, up 69% from the prior-year level. Higher realized gold prices are likely to have offset the impact of lower production in the quarter on its revenues.

Meanwhile, higher gold prices are likely to have elevated royalty expenses in Greece and Türkiye as the royalty structures are calculated on a sliding scale linked to the gold price. This, combined with increased labor costs, particularly in Turkiye, is anticipated to have led to higher production costs for Eldorado Gold in the first quarter of 2026. Even so, Eldorado’s ongoing focus on efficiency and productivity improvements is expected to have helped mitigate these cost headwinds.

EGO Stock’s Price Performance

EGO shares have gained 67% in the past year, compared with the industry’s growth of 80.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

A Quick Look at How a Gold Mining Stock Fared in Q1

Newmont Corporation NEM reported adjusted earnings surged 132% year over year to $2.90 per share and topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.07. Including one-time items, Newmont reported earnings of $3 per share compared with $1.68 in the year-ago quarter.

Newmont’s revenues for the first quarter were $7.31 billion, up roughly 45.9% year over year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.36 billion. Average realized prices were up 66% to $4,900 per ounce, which helped offset the impact of a 15% drop in sales volumes to 1.232 million ounces.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some Basic Material stocks with the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases.

CF Industries CF, scheduled to release first-quarter 2026 earnings on May 6, has an Earnings ESP of +1.07% and a Zacks Rank of 1 at present.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for CF Industries for the first quarter of 2026 is $2.35 per share, indicating a 27% year-over-year increase. CF Industries has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 13.15%.

Carpenter Technology CRS, scheduled to release first-quarter 2026 earnings on April 29, has an Earnings ESP of +1.94% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Carpenter Technology’s earnings for the first quarter of 2026 is pegged at $2.59 per share, indicating 38% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Carpenter Technology has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 9.23%.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Newmont Corporation (NEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.