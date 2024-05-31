News & Insights

Stocks

EGL Holdings Reveals Board Structure and Committees

May 31, 2024 — 07:42 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

EGL Holdings Company Limited (HK:6882) has released an update.

EGL Holdings Company Limited has announced the composition of its Board of Directors, including both executive and independent non-executive members, and detailed the establishment of four Board committees – Audit, Nomination, Remuneration, and Risk Management – along with their respective chairpersons and members.

For further insights into HK:6882 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.