EGL Holdings Reveals Board Structure and Committees

EGL Holdings Company Limited has announced the composition of its Board of Directors, including both executive and independent non-executive members, and detailed the establishment of four Board committees – Audit, Nomination, Remuneration, and Risk Management – along with their respective chairpersons and members.

