EGL Holdings Announces Leadership Restructuring Following Passing Of Founder

September 01, 2025 — 01:05 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - EGL Holdings Company Limited (6882.HK) Monday announced a series of leadership changes effective October 2, following the recent passing of its founder, Yuen Man Ying. Huen Kwok Chuen, a long-serving executive director with over 40 years in the tourism industry, will assume the role of Chairman. Yuen Ho Yee, an executive director with more than a decade of experience at the Group, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. Additionally, Leung Shing Chiu will take on the role of Chief Financial Officer, while Lee Po Fun becomes Chief Operating Officer. Leung has also been appointed as Authorized Representative and Process Agent effective September 1, 2025. Independent non-executive director Wong Lai Ming has been named Chair of the Nomination Committee, strengthening compliance with Hong Kong listing requirements. The Board welcomed the appointments, underscoring continuity and stability for the Group. 6882.HK closed trading at 0.560 HKD on the HongKong Stock Exchange.

