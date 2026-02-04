Egis Technology (TPEX:6462) Price Target Decreased by 29.05% to 107.10

The average one-year price target for Egis Technology (TPEX:6462) has been revised to NT$107.10 / share. This is a decrease of 29.05% from the prior estimate of NT$150.96 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of NT$106.05 to a high of NT$110.25 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 46.45% from the latest reported closing price of NT$200.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Egis Technology. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 21.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6462 is 0.01%, an increase of 9.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.57% to 2,669K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,026K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,101K shares , representing a decrease of 7.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6462 by 26.43% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 925K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 240K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 214K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 116K shares , representing an increase of 45.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6462 by 3.51% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 73K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 48K shares , representing an increase of 34.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6462 by 100.24% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.