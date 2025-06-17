$EGHT stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$EGHT stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,199,092 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $EGHT:
$EGHT Insider Trading Activity
$EGHT insiders have traded $EGHT stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EGHT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CAPITAL LLC SYLEBRA has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 607,653 shares for an estimated $1,224,796.
- LAURENCE DENNY (Chief Legal Officer) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $30,000
- KEVIN KRAUS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $11,607.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$EGHT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 64 institutional investors add shares of $EGHT stock to their portfolio, and 88 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD. removed 1,480,443 shares (-45.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,960,886
- HILLSDALE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. added 1,462,797 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,925,594
- SEGALL BRYANT & HAMILL, LLC added 1,455,203 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,910,406
- INVENOMIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 1,352,184 shares (-26.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,704,368
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 982,342 shares (+60.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,964,684
- ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC removed 826,416 shares (-7.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,652,832
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 503,874 shares (-63.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,007,748
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$EGHT Government Contracts
We have seen $120,975 of award payments to $EGHT over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- VOIP SERVICES: $67,725
- 8X8: $53,250
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
$EGHT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EGHT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $EGHT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $EGHT forecast page.
You can track data on $EGHT on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.