$EGHT stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$EGHT stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,199,092 of trading volume.

$EGHT Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $EGHT:

$EGHT insiders have traded $EGHT stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EGHT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL LLC SYLEBRA has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 607,653 shares for an estimated $1,224,796 .

. LAURENCE DENNY (Chief Legal Officer) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $30,000

KEVIN KRAUS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $11,607.

$EGHT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 64 institutional investors add shares of $EGHT stock to their portfolio, and 88 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$EGHT Government Contracts

We have seen $120,975 of award payments to $EGHT over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$EGHT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EGHT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.