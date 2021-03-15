EGBN vs. SBNY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors interested in stocks from the Banks - Northeast sector have probably already heard of Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) and Signature Bank (SBNY). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Eagle Bancorp and Signature Bank are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that EGBN likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than SBNY has recently. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

EGBN currently has a forward P/E ratio of 12.98, while SBNY has a forward P/E of 19.79. We also note that EGBN has a PEG ratio of 1.69. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. SBNY currently has a PEG ratio of 2.08.

Another notable valuation metric for EGBN is its P/B ratio of 1.45. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, SBNY has a P/B of 2.22.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to EGBN's Value grade of B and SBNY's Value grade of C.

EGBN has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than SBNY, so it seems like value investors will conclude that EGBN is the superior option right now.

