EGBN Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Eagle Bancorp Inc (Symbol: EGBN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $48.28, changing hands as high as $48.48 per share. Eagle Bancorp Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EGBN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EGBN's low point in its 52 week range is $37.075 per share, with $60.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.34.

