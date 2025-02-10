EGAN to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards for the Stock?

eGain EGAN is scheduled to report its second-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Feb. 13.



Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.



EGAN expects second-quarter fiscal 2025 non-GAAP earnings between break-even and 2 cents per share. Revenues are anticipated between $22.2 million and $22.6 million.



For the to-be-reported quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 2 cents per share, indicating a decline of 81.82% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $22.46 million, suggesting a drop of 5.71% from the year-ago quarter’s actual.

eGain Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

eGain Corporation price-eps-surprise | eGain Corporation Quote

EGAN’s bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 162.95%.



Let us see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.

Key Factors to Note Ahead of EGAN’s Q2 Results

eGain has been expanding the adoption of its AI Knowledge Hub by integrating it with customer service, sales and support platforms to deliver instant responses.



In the first quarter of fiscal 2025, the company achieved a 16% year-over-year increase in SaaS annual recurring revenues from AI Knowledge Hub customers, highlighting strong demand and high customer retention. This momentum is expected to have positively impacted the company’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



eGain has witnessed a substantial increase in new bookings in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, highlighting the growing adoption of its AI-powered offerings. This surge in bookings reflects strong enterprise demand, expanding customer interest and the effectiveness of eGain’s AI-driven solutions in enhancing operational efficiencies. The sustained momentum in bookings is expected to have contributed to higher revenue growth, improved annual recurring revenues (ARR) and strengthened customer retention in the second quarter.



The company is expected to have gained from securing significant new and expansion business, including the launch of the eGain AI Agent and a major contract with a multibillion-dollar data center builder. These positive developments are likely to have driven revenue growth, improved customer retention, and bolstered the company’s financial performance in the second quarter of 2025.



However, eGain’s cautious outlook for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 may have weakened client confidence, leading to slower decision-making and potential delays in investments. This uncertainty is expected to have hindered growth in the quarter under review.

What Our Model Says

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the exact case here.



EGAN has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few companies worth considering, as our model indicates that they possess the right combination of factors to exceed earnings expectations in their upcoming releases:



Twilio TWLO currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.28% and sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Twilio shares have risen 34.8% year to date. TWLO is set to report fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 13.



Shopify SHOP has an Earnings ESP of +23.08% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



SHOP shares have gained 10.4% year to date. Shopify is slated to report fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 11.



Yelp YELP currently has an Earnings ESP of +12.87% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



The company’s shares have returned 2.2% year to date. YELP is set to report its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 13.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2025. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2025. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Yelp Inc. (YELP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

eGain Corporation (EGAN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.