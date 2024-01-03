News & Insights

Egan-Jones Recommends SomaLogic Shareholders To Vote Against Merger With Standard BioTools

January 03, 2024 — 09:00 am EST

(RTTNews) - Madryn Asset Management, LP, a shareholder of around 4.2 percent common stock in pharma firm SomaLogic, Inc. (SLGC) said on Wednesday that Egan-Jones Proxy Services has recommended shareholders to vote against the merger with Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB).

In October of last year, the companies SomaLogic, Inc. and Standard BioTools Inc. had entered into a definitive agreement to combine in an all-stock merger.

Egan-Jones noted that the proposed merger is a result of insufficient search process due to the presence of conflicts of interests detrimental to the true value of the company.

Egan-Jones noted that Eli Casdin and Casdin Capital, LLC will retain their valuable Series B Preferred Put-Right in the pro forma combined company, and "Mr. Casdin's ties with certain members of the Transaction Committee makes the process' integrity questionable."

However, both the companies are in favor of the merger. SomaLogic had sent an open letter to shareholders on January 2 urging them to vote for the proposed merger as it believes the transaction will maximize shareholder value.

In pre-market activity, SomaLogic shares are trading at $2.37, down 3.27% and Standard BioTools closed at $2.22 on the Nasdaq.

