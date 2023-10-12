(EGAN) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

In the latest trading session, eGain (EGAN) closed at $6.20, marking a +1.47% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.63%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.51%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.63%.

The the stock of maker of customer engagement software has risen by 0.66% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.17% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.35%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of eGain in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.07, showcasing a 16.67% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $23.82 million, indicating a 3.8% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.33 per share and a revenue of $97.98 million, representing changes of +32% and -0.03%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for eGain. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 42.86% higher. eGain is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

With respect to valuation, eGain is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.51. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 37.76.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, positioning it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

