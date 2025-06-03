eGain's survey reveals 61% of executives cite inconsistent AI responses as a barrier to adoption, emphasizing the need for trusted knowledge.

eGain, a leader in AI knowledge platforms, has released findings from a survey conducted by Enterprise AI/KMWorld that highlights the challenges facing AI adoption in 2025. The survey, which gathered responses from 316 executives and knowledge managers globally, identified that 61% of respondents cited erroneous or inconsistent answers as a major barrier to successful AI deployment. Gartner has warned that without integration with modern knowledge management systems, generative AI projects are unlikely to meet their customer experience and cost-reduction goals. eGain's CEO Ashu Roy emphasized the necessity of having trusted content in AI applications, while Marydee Ojala of KMWorld highlighted the importance of combining AI with reliable knowledge. eGain's AI Knowledge Hub has reportedly helped its Fortune 500 clients significantly improve metrics such as Average Handle Time and Average Wait Time, along with increasing agent satisfaction scores.

eGain's survey highlights a critical barrier to AI success, underlining the company's expertise in addressing the need for trusted content in AI applications.

The findings support eGain's AI Knowledge Hub as an essential tool for Fortune 500 clients, showcasing its effectiveness in improving operational metrics like Average Handle Time and Average Wait Time.

eGain CEO Ashu Roy's emphasis on the importance of combining AI with trustworthy knowledge positions the company as a thought leader in the AI customer experience space.

The survey findings highlight a significant concern for broad AI adoption, with 61% of executives citing erroneous or inconsistent answers as a top barrier, potentially undermining eGain's credibility in AI solutions.

Gartner's warning that 100% of generative AI projects lacking integration with modern knowledge management systems will fail raises questions about the effectiveness of eGain's AI offerings if they are not adequately addressing this integration issue.

The emphasis on trusted content as essential for AI success could imply that eGain's current solutions may not sufficiently address this need, casting doubt on their value proposition in the market.

What are the key findings of the eGain AI survey in 2025?

The survey found that 61% of executives cite erroneous answers as a major barrier to AI adoption.

How does trusted content impact AI initiatives?

Trusted content is essential for successful AI applications, linking directly to operational goals and customer experience.

What improvements have clients seen using the eGain AI Knowledge Hub?

Clients have reported a 24% reduction in Average Handle Time and a 57% decrease in Average Wait Time.

When is the eGain webinar with KMWorld scheduled?

The webinar, titled “AI Initiatives for CX: Why They Fail and How to Succeed,” is on June 26, 2025, at 11 am PT.

What industries benefit from eGain's AI solutions?

Fortune 500 clients across banking, insurance, healthcare, and utilities use eGain's AI Knowledge Hub for better customer service.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), the leader in AI knowledge platform for service, today announced the findings of a first-of-its-kind survey on the state of AI in 2025. Conducted by Enterprise AI/KMWorld in Spring 2025, the findings were compiled from the responses of 316 executives, knowledge managers and practitioners worldwide.





The survey revealed a make-or-break barrier to AI success with a whopping 61% of respondents pointing to erroneous or inconsistent answers as the top concern for broad AI adoption. In fact, Gartner warns that 100% of generative AI virtual customer assistant and virtual agent assistant projects that lack integration with modern KM systems will fail to meet their CX and operational cost-reduction goals.





“It is trusted content or bust when it comes to moving the needle with AI applications,” said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO.





“At a time when so many organizations are looking to AI to solve problems, it’s important to stress that, with AI and knowledge, you need both to thrive,” said Marydee Ojala, Editor-in-Chief for KMWorld. “The hard numbers from this study reveal how vital trusted content is to successful AI initiatives.”





With the eGain AI Knowledge Hub, Fortune 500 clients across industries such as banking, insurance, healthcare, and utilities have taken this trust-centric, knowledge-powered approach to accelerate AI initiatives.





“With trusted knowledge created and curated in the eGain AI knowledge Hub, we have been able to reduce AHT (Average Handle Time) by 24% and AWT (Average Wait Time) by 57% for member calls,” said Amy Durst, Assistant VP of Internal Support at Rogue Credit Union. “At the same time, our agent satisfaction scores went up by 22%.”







eGain AI Knowledge Hub helps businesses improve customer experience and reduce cost by delivering trusted, consumable answers.



