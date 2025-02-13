eGain Reports Q2 Fiscal 2025 Financial Results with 17% Growth in Annual Recurring Revenue from AI Knowledge Hub Customers

eGain reports Q2 fiscal 2025 results: revenue $22.4 million, GAAP net income $671,000, and 17% growth in recurring revenue.

eGain announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, ending December 31, 2024, reporting total revenue of $22.4 million, a 6% decrease year over year. The company achieved GAAP net income of $671,000 or $0.02 per share, down from $2.2 million in Q2 2024. Despite a drop in overall revenue, eGain's annual recurring revenue from AI Knowledge Hub customers grew by 17% year over year, with a strong sales pipeline of seven-figure ARR deals due to an increased focus on customer service automation by Global 1000 companies. For the third quarter, eGain expects revenues of $21.0 to $21.5 million and a GAAP net loss between $300,000 and $800,000. For the full fiscal year, the revenue guidance has been lowered to $88.5 to $90 million, while GAAP net income guidance has been raised to a range of $1.1 to $1.7 million. The company continues to emphasize its AI knowledge management platform as key to enhancing customer experience and reducing costs.

eGain experienced a 17% year-over-year growth in annual recurring revenue from AI Knowledge Hub customers, indicating strong market demand and successful sales efforts.

The company highlighted a growing sales pipeline with several seven-figure ARR deals, reinforcing its potential for significant future revenue growth.

eGain’s non-GAAP net income guidance for the fiscal 2025 full year has been raised to a range of $4.1 million to $4.7 million, suggesting improved profitability prospects compared to prior estimates.

Operating cash flow margin remains solid at 29%, reflecting efficient operational management despite fluctuations in revenue.

Total revenue of $22.4 million represents a 6% decline year over year, indicating potential struggles in maintaining sales momentum.

GAAP net income decreased significantly from $2.2 million in Q2 2024 to only $671,000 in Q2 2025, suggesting a weakening profit margin.

Full-year revenue guidance has been lowered to a range of $88.5 million to $90.0 million, reflecting decreased expectations for future performance.

What were eGain's total revenue results for Q2 fiscal 2025?

Total revenue for eGain in Q2 fiscal 2025 was $22.4 million, down 6% year over year.

How much did eGain's annual recurring revenue grow?

eGain's annual recurring revenue from AI Knowledge Hub customers grew by 17% year over year.

What is eGain's financial guidance for Q3 fiscal 2025?

For Q3 fiscal 2025, eGain expects revenue between $21.0 million to $21.5 million and a GAAP net loss of $300,000 to $800,000.

What is eGain's updated total revenue forecast for fiscal 2025?

eGain has lowered its total revenue guidance for fiscal 2025 to between $88.5 million and $90.0 million.

What was eGain's adjusted EBITDA for Q2 fiscal 2025?

eGain's adjusted EBITDA for Q2 fiscal 2025 was $1.6 million, down from $3.8 million in Q2 2024.

Full Release



SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (Nasdaq: EGAN), the AI knowledge management platform for service, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2025 second quarter ended December 31, 2024.





“We won several new enterprise logos in the second quarter,” said Ashu Roy, eGain’s CEO. “As a result, our annual recurring revenue from AI Knowledge Hub customers grew by 17% year over year and 5% sequentially. Customer service automation is a strategic focus for AI investment in Global 1000. As a result, we are seeing a growing number of seven-figure ARR deals in our sales pipeline.”







Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Financial Highlights









Total revenue was $22.4 million, down 6% year over year.



GAAP net income was $671,000, or $0.02 per share on a basic and diluted basis, compared to a GAAP net income of $2.2 million, or $0.07 per share on a basic and diluted basis, in Q2 2024.



Non-GAAP net income was $1.3 million, or $0.05 per share on a basic basis and $0.04 per share on a diluted basis, compared to a non-GAAP net income of $3.4 million, or $0.11 per share on a basic and diluted basis, in Q2 2024.



Cash provided by operating activities was $6.4 million, or an operating cash flow margin of 29%.



Total cash and cash equivalents were $70.5 million, compared to $86.8 million in Q2 2024.



Adjusted EBITDA was $1.6 million, compared to $3.8 million in Q2 2024.



Total shares purchased through the repurchase program were approximately 421,000 at an average cost per share of $5.73 totaling $2.4 million.













Fiscal 2025 First Six Months Financial Highlights









Total revenue was $44.2 million, down 8% year over year.



GAAP net income was $1.3 million, or $0.05 per share on a basic and diluted basis, compared to a GAAP net income of $4.8 million, or $0.15 per share on a basic and diluted basis, in the same period last year.



Non-GAAP net income was $2.6 million, or $0.09 per share on a basic and diluted basis, compared to a non-GAAP net income of $7.2 million, or $0.23 per share on a basic basis and $0.22 per share on a diluted basis, in the same period last year.



Adjusted EBITDA was $3.0 million, compared to $6.6 million in the same period last year.



Cash provided by operating activities was $7.4 million, or an operating cash flow margin of 17%.













Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Financial Guidance







For the third quarter of fiscal 2025 ending March 31, 2025, eGain expects:







Total revenue of between $21.0 million to $21.5 million.



GAAP net loss of $300,000 to $800,000, or $0.01 to $0.03 per share.





Includes stock-based compensation expense of approximately $800,000.





Includes depreciation and amortization of approximately $80,000.







Non-GAAP net income of breakeven to $500,000, or $0.00 to $0.02 per share.













Fiscal 2025 Financial Guidance







For the fiscal 2025 full year ending June 30, 2025, eGain is updating its guidance as follows:







eGain is lowering its total revenue guidance range to $88.5 million to $90.0 million.



eGain is raising its GAAP net income guidance range to $1.1 million to $1.7 million, or $0.04 to $0.06 per share.





Includes stock-based compensation expense of approximately $3.0 million.





Includes depreciation and amortization of approximately $350,000.







eGain is lowering its non-GAAP net income range to $4.1 million to $4.7 million, or $0.14 to $0.16 per share.











Guidance Assumption:







Weighted average shares outstanding are expected to be approximately 28.5 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 and 28.6 million for the full fiscal year 2025.













Non-GAAP Financial Measures







This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental information relating to eGain’s operating results, including adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income, adjusted for the impact of depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, interest income, provision for income taxes, other expense, net and severance and related charges. Non-GAAP net income measure is adjusted for stock-based compensation expense. eGain’s management has analyzed the effect of these non-GAAP adjustments on our provision for income taxes and believes the change in our provision for income taxes would be minimal due to these non-GAAP adjustments being attributed to the U.S. jurisdiction where it has recorded full valuation allowance against the deferred taxes. Non-GAAP results are presented for supplemental informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. eGain’s management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare our performance to that of prior periods for trend analysis and for budgeting and planning purposes. eGain believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors, and that it allows for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in our financial and operational decision-making. Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables at the end of this release. eGain urges investors to review the reconciliation and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business. In addition, this press release includes eGain’s projected non-GAAP net income for future periods, a non-GAAP measure used to describe eGain’s expected performance. We have not presented a reconciliation to eGain’s projected net income, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, because the reconciliation could not be prepared without unreasonable effort. The information necessary to prepare the reconciliation is not available on a forward-looking basis and cannot be accurately predicted. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the calculation of the comparable GAAP financial measure.







Conference Call Information







eGain will discuss its fiscal 2025 second quarter results today via a teleconference at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. To access the live call, dial 844-481-2704 (U.S. toll free) or +1 412-317-0660 (International) and ask to join the eGainearnings call A live and archived webcast of the call will also be accessible on the “Investor relations” section of eGain’s website at www.egain.com. In addition, a phone replay of the conference call will be available starting two hours after the call and will remain in effect for one week. To access the phone replay, dial 877-344-7529 (U.S. toll free) or +1 412-317-0088 (International). The replay access code is 6223725.







About eGain







eGain AI Knowledge Hub helps businesses improve experience and reduce cost by delivering trusted, consumable answers. Visit www.eGain.com for more info.







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation: our financial guidance for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 and fiscal 2025 full year ending June 30, 2025; expectations regarding demand for our offerings; growth trends in our sales pipeline; our strategic focus; and our market opportunity. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements, including future financial guidance, involves risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make, including our ability to achieve our targets for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 and fiscal 2025 full year ending June 30, 2025. The risks and uncertainties referred to above include, but are not limited to: risks to our business, operating results, and financial condition; the pace of technological advancements in generative AI and the adaptability of our services to incorporate these advancements; market demand for AI-enabled solutions; risks associated with new product releases and new services and products features; risks that customer demand may fluctuate or decrease; risks that we are unable to collect unbilled contractual commitments, particularly in the current economic environment; risks that our lengthy sales cycles may negatively affect our operating results; currency risks; our ability to capitalize on customer engagement; risks related to our reliance on a relatively small number of customers for a substantial portion of our revenue; our ability to compete successfully and manage growth; our ability to develop and expand strategic and third party distribution channels; risks related to our international operations; our ability to continue to innovate; our strategy of making investments in sales to drive growth; general political or destabilizing events, including war, intensified international hostilities, conflict or acts of terrorism; the effect of legislative initiatives or proposals, statutory changes, governmental or other applicable regulations and/or changes in industry requirements, including those addressing data privacy, cyber-security and cross-border data transfers; and other risks detailed from time to time in eGain’s public filings, including eGain’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024 and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. We assume no obligation and do not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.







eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.









Investor Relations







Todd Kehrli or Jim Byers





PondelWilkinson, Inc.







tkehrli@pondel.com









jbyers@pondel.com

































eGain Corporation









Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets









(in thousands, except par value data)









(unaudited)





























December 31,













June 30,





















2024





















2024

















ASSETS



































Current assets:

































Cash and cash equivalents









$





70,531













$





70,003













Restricted cash













8

















8













Accounts receivable, less provision for credit losses of $67 and $59 as of December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively













15,795

















31,731













Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, net













1,231

















1,272













Prepaid expenses













2,230

















2,915













Other current assets













855

















1,195













Total current assets













90,650

















107,124













Property and equipment, net













515

















441













Operating lease right-of-use assets













3,834

















3,811













Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, net of current portion













1,645

















1,779













Goodwill













13,186

















13,186













Other assets, net













1,427

















1,511













Total assets









$





111,257













$





127,852















































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



































Current liabilities:

































Accounts payable









$





1,838













$





2,725













Accrued compensation













6,227

















7,642













Accrued liabilities













2,771

















5,078













Operating lease liabilities













1,089

















1,179













Deferred revenue













37,358

















45,989













Total current liabilities













49,283

















62,613













Deferred revenue, net of current portion













3,008

















3,280













Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion













2,790

















2,592













Other long-term liabilities













918

















871













Total liabilities













55,999

















69,356













































Stockholders' equity:

































Common stock, par value $0.001 - authorized: 60,000 shares; issued: 33,110 and 32,698 shares; outstanding: 28,481 and 29,160 shares as of December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively













33

















33













Additional paid-in capital













409,551

















407,416













Treasury stock, at cost: 4,629 and 3,538 shares of common stock as of December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively













(30,025





)













(23,031





)









Notes receivable from stockholders













(21





)













(21





)









Accumulated other comprehensive loss













(1,942





)













(2,240





)









Accumulated deficit













(322,338





)













(323,661





)









Total stockholders' equity













55,258

















58,496













Total liabilities and stockholders' equity









$





111,257













$





127,852



































eGain Corporation









Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations









(in thousands, except per share data)









(unaudited)





























Three Months Ended

















Six Months Ended





















December 31,

















December 31,





















2024





















2023

























2024





















2023

















Revenue:































































SaaS









$





20,847













$





21,996

















$





40,667













$





44,319













Professional services













1,542

















1,819





















3,521

















3,672













Total revenue













22,389

















23,815





















44,188

















47,991













Cost of revenue:





























































Cost of SaaS













4,626

















5,109





















9,148

















10,156













Cost of professional services













2,054

















1,881





















4,198

















3,672













Total cost of revenue













6,680

















6,990





















13,346

















13,828













Gross profit













15,709

















16,825





















30,842

















34,163















Operating expenses:































































Research and development













7,708

















6,660





















15,129

















13,292













Sales and marketing













5,251

















5,349





















10,011

















11,453













General and administrative













2,100

















2,391





















4,543

















5,577













Total operating expenses













15,059

















14,400





















29,683

















30,322













Income from operations













650

















2,425





















1,159

















3,841













Interest income













661

















982





















1,432

















1,931













Other expense, net













(431





)













(697





)

















(571





)













(87





)









Income before income tax provision













880

















2,710





















2,020

















5,685













Income tax provision













(209





)













(525





)

















(697





)













(904





)









Net income









$





671













$





2,185

















$





1,323













$





4,781















Per share information:































































Earnings per share:





























































Basic









$





0.02













$





0.07

















$





0.05













$





0.15













Diluted









$





0.02













$





0.07

















$





0.05













$





0.15













Weighted-average shares used in computation:





























































Basic













28,573

















31,179





















28,622

















31,329













Diluted













29,059

















31,843





















29,176

















31,991









































































Summary of stock-based compensation included in costs and expenses above:





























































Cost of revenue









$





232













$





284

















$





462













$





581













Research and development













74

















367





















251

















764













Sales and marketing













114

















197





















179

















356













General and administrative













202

















347





















362

















702













Total stock-based compensation









$





622













$





1,195

















$





1,254













$





2,403



































eGain Corporation





GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Table





(in thousands, except per share data)





(unaudited)

































Three Months Ended













Six Months Ended





















December 31,













December 31,





















2024













2023













2024













2023











Income from operations









$





650













$





2,425













$





1,159













$





3,841













Add:









































































Stock-based compensation













622

















1,195

















1,254

















2,403













Non-GAAP income from operations









$





1,272













$





3,620













$





2,413













$





6,244



































Three Months Ended













Six Months Ended





















December 31,













December 31,





















2024













2023













2024













2023











Net income









$





671













$





2,185













$





1,323













$





4,781













Add:









































































Stock-based compensation













622

















1,195

















1,254

















2,403













Non-GAAP net income









$





1,293













$





3,380













$





2,577













$





7,184















Per share information:











































































Non-GAAP earnings per share:









































































Basic









$





0.05













$





0.11













$





0.09













$





0.23













Diluted









$





0.04













$





0.11













$





0.09













$





0.22













Weighted-average shares used in computation:









































































Basic













28,573

















31,179

















28,622

















31,329













Diluted













29,059

















31,843

















29,176

















31,991



































Three Months Ended













Six Months Ended





















December 31,













December 31,





















2024

















2023

















2024

















2023















Net income









$





671













$





2,185













$





1,323













$





4,781













Add:

























































Depreciation and amortization













82

















97

















175

















204













Stock-based compensation expense













622

















1,195

















1,254

















2,403













Interest income













(661





)













(982





)













(1,432





)













(1,931





)









Provision for income taxes













209

















525

















697

















904













Other expense, net













431

















697

















571

















87













Severance and related charges













278

















54

















401

















135













Adjusted EBITDA









$





1,632













$





3,771













$





2,989













$





6,583



































eGain Corporation





Other GAAP to Non-GAAP Supplemental Financial Information





(in thousands)





(unaudited)

































Three Months Ended









December 31,













Growth Rates













Constant Currency





Growth Rates [1]





















2024

















2023

































Revenue:



















































GAAP SaaS









$





20,847













$





21,996













(5%)









(6%)









GAAP professional services













1,542

















1,819













(15%)









(16%)









Total GAAP revenue









$





22,389













$





23,815













(6%)









(7%)



























































Cost of Revenue:



















































GAAP SaaS









$





4,626













$





5,109





























Add back:

















































Non-GAAP SaaS









$





4,626













$





5,109













































































GAAP professional services









$





2,054













$





1,881





























Add back:

















































Stock-based compensation













(232





)













(284





)

























Non-GAAP professional services









$





1,822













$





1,597













































































GAAP total cost of revenue









$





6,680













$





6,990





























Add back:

















































Stock-based compensation













(232





)













(284





)

























Non-GAAP total cost of revenue









$





6,448













$





6,706













(4%)









(6%)



























































Gross Profit:



















































Non-GAAP SaaS









$





16,221













$





16,887





























Non-GAAP professional services













(280





)













222





























Non-GAAP gross profit









$





15,941













$





17,109













(7%)









(7%)



























































Operating expenses:



















































GAAP research and development









$





7,708













$





6,660





























Add back:

















































Stock-based compensation expense













(74





)













(367





)

























Non-GAAP research and development









$





7,634













$





6,293













21%









21%

























































GAAP sales and marketing









$





5,251













$





5,349





























Add back:

















































Stock-based compensation expense













(114





)













(197





)

























Non-GAAP sales and marketing









$





5,137













$





5,152













(0%)









(1%)

























































GAAP general and administrative









$





2,100













$





2,391





























Add back:

















































Stock-based compensation expense













(202





)













(347





)

























Non-GAAP general and administrative









$





1,898













$





2,044













(7%)









(8%)

























































GAAP operating expenses









$





15,059













$





14,400





























Add back:

















































Stock-based compensation expense













(390





)













(911





)

























Non-GAAP operating expenses









$





14,669













$





13,489













9%









8%













[1] Constant currency growth rates presented are derived from converting the current period results for entities reporting in currencies other than U.S. Dollars into U.S. Dollars at the exchange rates in effect during the prior period presented rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the current period.



























eGain Corporation









Other GAAP to Non-GAAP Supplemental Financial Information









(in thousands)









(unaudited)





























Six Months Ended









December 31,













Growth Rates













Constant Currency





Growth Rates [1]





















2024

















2023

































Revenue:



















































GAAP SaaS









$





40,667













$





44,319













(8%)









(9%)









GAAP professional services













3,521

















3,672













(4%)









(5%)









Total GAAP revenue









$





44,188













$





47,991













(8%)









(9%)



























































Cost of Revenue:



















































GAAP SaaS









$





9,148













$





10,156





























Add back:

















































Non-GAAP SaaS









$





9,148













$





10,156













































































GAAP professional services









$





4,198













$





3,672





























Add back:

















































Stock-based compensation













(462





)













(581





)

























Non-GAAP professional services









$





3,736













$





3,091













































































GAAP total cost of revenue









$





13,346













$





13,828





























Add back:

















































Stock-based compensation













(462





)













(581





)

























Non-GAAP total cost of revenue









$





12,884













$





13,247













(3%)









(5%)



























































Gross Profit:



















































Non-GAAP SaaS









$





31,519













$





34,163





























Non-GAAP professional services













(215





)













581





























Non-GAAP gross profit









$





31,304













$





34,744













(10%)









(10%)



























































Operating expenses:



















































GAAP research and development









$





15,129













$





13,292





























Add back:

















































Stock-based compensation expense













(251





)













(764





)

























Non-GAAP research and development









$





14,878













$





12,528













19%









19%

























































GAAP sales and marketing









$





10,011













$





11,453





























Add back:

















































Stock-based compensation expense













(179





)













(356





)

























Non-GAAP sales and marketing









$





9,832













$





11,097













(11%)









(12%)

























































GAAP general and administrative









$





4,543













$





5,577





























Add back:

















































Stock-based compensation expense













(362





)













(702





)

























Non-GAAP general and administrative









$





4,181













$





4,875













(14%)









(15%)

























































GAAP operating expenses









$





29,683













$





30,322





























Add back:

















































Stock-based compensation expense













(792





)













(1,822





)

























Non-GAAP operating expenses









$





28,891













$





28,500













1%









1%













[1] Constant currency growth rates presented are derived from converting the current period results for entities reporting in currencies other than U.S. Dollars into U.S. Dollars at the exchange rates in effect during the prior period presented rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the current period.



