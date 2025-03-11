eGain to Present at 37th Annual Roth Conference with Focus on Growth in AI Knowledge Hub Sector

eGain will meet with investors at the Roth Conference, discussing recent growth and customer service automation strategies.

eGain, an AI knowledge platform for service, announced that CEO Ashu Roy and CFO Eric Smit will meet with investors on March 17, 2025, at the 37th Annual Roth Conference in Dana Point, California. In a recent earnings statement, Roy highlighted the company's growth, noting a 17% year-over-year increase in annual recurring revenue from AI Knowledge Hub customers, driven by acquiring several new enterprise clients. He emphasized the growing trend of customer service automation among Global 1000 companies, which has led to an increase in seven-figure annual recurring revenue deals in their sales pipeline. Interested parties can arrange meetings with eGain management through their Roth representatives or by contacting the company's investor relations.

Potential Positives

CEO Ashu Roy highlighted a 17% year-over-year growth in annual recurring revenue from AI Knowledge Hub customers, indicating strong business momentum.

The announcement of new enterprise clients suggests increased market confidence and expanding customer base for eGain's services.

Significant opportunity identified in customer service automation for Global 1000 companies, pointing to a growing market and potential for further revenue growth.

Potential Negatives

Investor meetings might indicate that the company is seeking to reassure stakeholders after potentially disappointing performance, as suggested by the need for direct investor engagement.



The reference to significant ARR deals in the sales pipeline could raise concerns if stakeholders perceive the company as lacking in established revenue streams.



The focus on investor relations and earnings hints at a potential need to address any underlying issues with investor confidence or market performance.

FAQ

What is the date of eGain's investor meetings?

eGain's investor meetings will be held on March 17, 2025, during the 37th Annual Roth Conference.

Who will represent eGain at the conference?

CEO Ashu Roy and CFO Eric Smit will represent eGain during the investor meetings at the conference.

What is eGain's recent revenue growth?

eGain reported a 17% year-over-year growth in annual recurring revenue from AI Knowledge Hub customers.

Where can I find more information about eGain?

More information about eGain can be found on their official website at www.eGain.com.

How can I schedule a meeting with eGain management?

To schedule a meeting, contact your Roth representative or email eGain's investor relations at tkehrli@pondel.com.

$EGAN Insider Trading Activity

$EGAN insiders have traded $EGAN stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EGAN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC SMIT (Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,461 shares for an estimated $7,319

$EGAN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 27 institutional investors add shares of $EGAN stock to their portfolio, and 53 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

