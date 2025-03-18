News & Insights

eGain Launches AI Agent for Contact Center to Enhance Agent Performance and Customer Satisfaction

March 18, 2025 — 01:10 pm EDT

eGain launched eGain AI Agent for Contact Centers to enhance agent performance and customer satisfaction using AI-driven guidance.

eGain has introduced the eGain AI Agent for Contact Center, a new solution designed to enhance agent performance and customer satisfaction in contact centers. By providing agents with AI-driven, step-by-step guidance, the solution aims to alleviate frustration with existing desktop tools. It leverages the eGain AI Knowledge Hub to offer real-time, consumable answers that monitor conversations, establish intent, and adapt to both agent experience and topic specifics. This innovative tool ensures compliance with regulations and continuously improves through learning from feedback. The eGain AI Agent easily integrates with platforms like Amazon Connect, Genesys, and Salesforce, with additional APIs available for other systems. More details can be found on eGain's website.

Potential Positives

  • Launch of eGain AI Agent for Contact Center addresses significant pain points in customer service, improving agent performance and enhancing customer satisfaction.
  • The solution's real-time monitoring and guided knowledge delivery positions eGain as a leader in innovative AI-driven customer support technology.
  • Integration capabilities with major platforms like Amazon Connect, Genesys, and Salesforce expand market reach and ease of adoption for potential clients.

Potential Negatives

  • The press release highlights a significant issue in the industry, with 84% of contact center agents expressing dissatisfaction with their current tools, which could reflect poorly on existing solutions in the market, including eGain's previous offerings.
  • The need to address variable agent performance suggests that there may have been widespread inconsistencies or failures in performance standards among contact center agents, potentially indicating systemic problems within the industry that eGain's new solution aims to rectify.
  • The emphasis on real-time monitoring and compliance could raise concerns around data privacy and surveillance of agents, leading to potential backlash from labor advocates or employees regarding workplace conditions.

FAQ

What is eGain AI Agent for Contact Center?

eGain AI Agent for Contact Center is a solution designed to enhance agent performance and customer satisfaction using AI-driven guidance.

How does eGain AI Agent improve agent experience?

The solution provides step-by-step AI guidance, helping agents avoid frustrations with cumbersome desktop tools and improving efficiency.

Which platforms does eGain AI Agent connect with?

eGain AI Agent connects out of the box with Amazon Connect, Genesys, and Salesforce, with APIs for integration with other platforms.

What are the key features of eGain AI Agent?

The key features include real-time intent monitoring, guided knowledge presentation, adaptability, compliance assurance, and continuous improvement through learning.

Where can I find more information about eGain AI Agent?

More information is available at eGain's dedicated page for the AI Agent at eGain.com/ai-agent-contact-center.

$EGAN Insider Trading Activity

$EGAN insiders have traded $EGAN stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EGAN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ERIC SMIT (Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,461 shares for an estimated $7,319

$EGAN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 27 institutional investors add shares of $EGAN stock to their portfolio, and 53 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), the leader in AI Knowledge Management, today announced the launch of eGain AI Agent for Contact Center, a groundbreaking solution to address the challenge of variable agent performance in contact centers. Using this solution, all agents can help customers like experts do, improving agent experience and customer satisfaction.



"84% of contact center agents hate their desktop tools, per Gartner," said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO. "Instead of complaining about a ‘slow computer’ while desperately clicking across apps, they can now rely on trusted, step-by-step AI guidance."



eGain AI Agent for Contact Center taps into the single source of truth from the eGain AI Knowledge Hub to deliver consumable answers. Specifically, it:




  • Monitors conversation in real-time to establish intent


  • Presents guided knowledge in the flow of conversation


  • Adapts to agent tenure and topic-specific proficiency


  • Ensures compliance with regulations and best practice


  • Improves by learning from conversations and feedback





The solution connects out of the box with Amazon Connect, Genesys, and Salesforce. APIs are available to integrate with other CRM and contact center platforms.


Visit eGain.com/ai-agent-contact-center for more information.




About eGain



eGain AI Knowledge Hub helps businesses improve experience and reduce cost by delivering trusted, consumable answers. Visit


www.eGain.com


for more info.



eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.



 



