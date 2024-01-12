EGain (EGAN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

eGain (EGAN) closed the latest trading day at $7.69, indicating a -0.13% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.02%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of customer engagement software had lost 1.79% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.68%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.52%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of eGain in its upcoming release. On that day, eGain is projected to report earnings of $0.08 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 60%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $23.53 million, down 8.09% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.39 per share and a revenue of $97.67 million, representing changes of +56% and -0.35%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for eGain. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. At present, eGain boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that eGain has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.74 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 35.54, so one might conclude that eGain is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, finds itself in the top 14% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

eGain Corporation (EGAN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.