EGain (EGAN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

eGain (EGAN) closed at $7.92 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.61% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.18%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.07%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.1%.

The maker of customer engagement software's shares have seen an increase of 2.03% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.84% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 2.75%.

The upcoming earnings release of eGain will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.08, showcasing a 60% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $23.53 million, reflecting an 8.09% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.39 per share and revenue of $97.67 million, which would represent changes of +56% and -0.35%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for eGain. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Right now, eGain possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note eGain's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 20.64. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 34.22.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 28, finds itself in the top 12% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

