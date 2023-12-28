EGain (EGAN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

eGain (EGAN) closed the latest trading day at $8.35, indicating a -1.3% change from the previous session's end. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.04%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%.

The maker of customer engagement software's stock has climbed by 12.05% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.28%.

The upcoming earnings release of eGain will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.08, indicating a 60% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $23.53 million, down 8.09% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.39 per share and a revenue of $97.67 million, demonstrating changes of +56% and -0.35%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for eGain. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. At present, eGain boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note eGain's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 21.69. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 39.88.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, positioning it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

eGain Corporation (EGAN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

