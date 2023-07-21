EGain (EGAN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

eGain (EGAN) closed at $6.81 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.87% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.37%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of customer engagement software had lost 4.8% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 1.16%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.43%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from eGain as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect eGain to post earnings of $0.06 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 100%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $23.72 million, up 0.94% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for eGain should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. eGain is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, eGain currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.93. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 43.5, so we one might conclude that eGain is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow EGAN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

