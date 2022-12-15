EGain (EGAN) Stock Moves -1.35%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, eGain (EGAN) closed at $8.77, marking a -1.35% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.49% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of customer engagement software had lost 4.31% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.14% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from eGain as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.04, down 60% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $25.17 million, up 9% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $101.46 million. These totals would mark changes of -29.63% and +10.34%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for eGain should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 15.79% higher. eGain is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Investors should also note eGain's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 48.05. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 47.15, which means eGain is trading at a premium to the group.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

