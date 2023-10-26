EGain (EGAN) Stock Moves -0.67%: What You Should Know

eGain (EGAN) closed the most recent trading day at $5.89, moving -0.67% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.18%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.76%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.76%.

Shares of the maker of customer engagement software witnessed a loss of 5.72% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 2.96% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.35%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of eGain in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 2, 2023. On that day, eGain is projected to report earnings of $0.07 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 16.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $23.82 million, down 3.8% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.33 per share and revenue of $97.98 million. These totals would mark changes of +32% and -0.03%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for eGain. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. As of now, eGain holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In the context of valuation, eGain is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 17.97. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 35.52 for its industry.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

eGain Corporation (EGAN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

