EGain (EGAN) Stock Moves -0.16%: What You Should Know

eGain (EGAN) closed at $6.42 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.16% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.95%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of customer engagement software had gained 4.38% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.34%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.16%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of eGain in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.07, showcasing a 133.33% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $23.01 million, unchanged from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.31 per share and revenue of $93.04 million, which would represent changes of +24% and -5.07%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for eGain. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. eGain is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, eGain is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 20.74. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 29.23.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 34, this industry ranks in the top 14% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

