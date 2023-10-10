EGain (EGAN) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

The most recent trading session ended with eGain (EGAN) standing at $6.37, reflecting a -0.78% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.52% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.58%.

The maker of customer engagement software's stock has climbed by 2.88% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.93% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.61%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of eGain in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.07, marking a 16.67% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $23.82 million, indicating a 3.8% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.33 per share and revenue of $97.98 million, indicating changes of +32% and -0.03%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for eGain. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 42.86% upward. Currently, eGain is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, eGain is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.45. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 37.76 of its industry.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, placing it within the top 27% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

