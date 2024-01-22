EGain (EGAN) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

eGain (EGAN) closed at $7.75 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.97% move from the prior day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.22%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.36%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.32%.

The maker of customer engagement software's shares have seen a decrease of 8.54% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.61%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of eGain in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect eGain to post earnings of $0.08 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 60%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $23.53 million, down 8.09% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.39 per share and a revenue of $97.67 million, demonstrating changes of +56% and -0.35%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for eGain. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. eGain presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, eGain is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.49. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 34.11.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, positioning it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

eGain Corporation (EGAN)

