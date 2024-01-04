EGain (EGAN) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

In the latest market close, eGain (EGAN) reached $8.05, with a +0.5% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.34%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.56%.

The maker of customer engagement software's stock has climbed by 2.56% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.27% and syncing with the S&P 500.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of eGain in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.08, indicating a 60% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $23.53 million, reflecting an 8.09% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.39 per share and revenue of $97.67 million, which would represent changes of +56% and -0.35%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for eGain. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Right now, eGain possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, eGain is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.54. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 32.74.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, putting it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.