EGain (EGAN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

eGain (EGAN) closed at $6.18 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.82% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.01%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.67%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of customer engagement software had lost 5.98% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.63% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.45% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from eGain as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect eGain to post earnings of $0.07 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 16.67%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $23.82 million, down 3.8% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.33 per share and revenue of $97.98 million, which would represent changes of +32% and -0.03%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for eGain. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 42.86% higher within the past month. eGain is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, eGain is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.58. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 36.37, which means eGain is trading at a discount to the group.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

eGain Corporation (EGAN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.