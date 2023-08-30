EGain (EGAN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

eGain (EGAN) closed the most recent trading day at $6.80, moving +0.59% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.38%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.54%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of customer engagement software had lost 6.76% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.51% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.68% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from eGain as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.06, up 100% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $23.72 million, up 0.94% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for eGain. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. eGain is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, eGain is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.31. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 38.06.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

