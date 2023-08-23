EGain (EGAN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

eGain (EGAN) closed the most recent trading day at $6.62, moving +0.91% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.54%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.59%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of customer engagement software had lost 1.94% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.74% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.13% in that time.

eGain will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect eGain to post earnings of $0.06 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 100%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $23.72 million, up 0.94% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for eGain. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. eGain is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that eGain has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.62 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 37.07, which means eGain is trading at a discount to the group.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.