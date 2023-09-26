EGain (EGAN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, eGain (EGAN) closed at $5.98, marking a +0.67% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.47%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.57%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of customer engagement software had lost 9.45% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 1.46%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.43%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from eGain as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect eGain to post earnings of $0.07 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 16.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $23.82 million, down 3.8% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.33 per share and revenue of $97.98 million. These totals would mark changes of +32% and -0.03%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for eGain should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 42.86% higher. eGain currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, eGain is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 18. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 36.65, which means eGain is trading at a discount to the group.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

eGain Corporation (EGAN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.