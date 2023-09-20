EGain (EGAN) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, eGain (EGAN) closed at $6.35, marking no change from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.94%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.53%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of customer engagement software had lost 3.2% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 3.69%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.85%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from eGain as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.07, up 16.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $23.82 million, down 3.8% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.29 per share and revenue of $97.98 million, which would represent changes of +16% and -0.03%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for eGain should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 50% higher. eGain is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that eGain has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.9 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 36.77, so we one might conclude that eGain is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

