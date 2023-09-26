eGain (EGAN) Elevates Customer Engagement With AssistGPT

eGain Corporation EGAN recently introduced the eGain AssistGPT solution, leveraging advanced Generative AI to streamline knowledge automation. This tool significantly reduces the time needed for content creation and enhances customer interactions with swift and precise responses.



The solution aids contact center agents and business analysts in their daily work. The AI Console offers administrators customization options, including a library of best practice prompts, allowing integration with other AI tools.



AssistGPT offers EGAN's users a flexible library and a "bring your own" architecture for integrating AI engines, empowering agents, knowledge authors, and business managers and analysts with various capabilities. These benefits range from enhanced customer query handling to improved content creation and the extraction of valuable insights, resulting in elevated customer engagement and operational efficiency.

Expanding Portfolio Aids Growth

eGain continues to strengthen its customer service and technology sector powered by AI. The growing adoption of eGain's AI-powered solutions signifies a pivotal shift towards more efficient and customer-centric practices.



Embracing modern knowledge hub platforms, businesses are actively seeking dependable sources for their generative AI tools. Enterprises are eager to integrate their in-house generative AI IP seamlessly, while those with older systems are contemplating a transition to harness generative AI capabilities.



eGain recently introduced the advanced eGain Knowledge Hub, which integrates generative AI and knowledge management to automate customer engagement, which is expected to attract customers with its advanced features and capabilities.



An innovative product portfolio is helping eGain retain clients. It witnessed strong renewals from the existing customer base, resulting in more than $20 million in ARR during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. Revenues hit $24.6 million, marking a 5% year-over-year increase in the fiscal fourth quarter.



For the first quarter of fiscal 2024, eGain expects total revenues between $23.5 million and $24 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal first quarter is currently pegged at $23.82 million, indicating a year-over-year decline of 3.8%.



For fiscal 2024, eGain anticipates total revenues between $96 million and $98 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2024 is currently pegged at $97.98 million, indicating a year-over-year decline of 0.3%.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, EGain sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



The company’s shares have experienced a year-to-date decline of 34.2% against the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s growth of 32.5%.



Dell Technologies DELL, NVIDIA NVDA and Splunk SPLK are some other top-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader sector, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



DELL, NVDA and SPLK shares have returned 74.1%, 188.9% and 68.2%, respectively, on a year-to-date basis.



Long-term earnings growth rates for Dell Technologies, NVIDIA and SPLUNK are pegged at 12%,13.5% and 26.6%, respectively.

