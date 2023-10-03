EGain (EGAN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

eGain (EGAN) closed the most recent trading day at $6.06, moving -1.94% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.87%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of customer engagement software had lost 5.21% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.68% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.93% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from eGain as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, eGain is projected to report earnings of $0.07 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 16.67%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $23.82 million, down 3.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.33 per share and revenue of $97.98 million. These totals would mark changes of +32% and +1.14%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for eGain. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 42.86% higher. eGain is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, eGain is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.73. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 36.77.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

