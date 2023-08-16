EGain (EGAN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, eGain (EGAN) closed at $6.91, marking a -1.85% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.52%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.15%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of customer engagement software had lost 3.83% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.9% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 1.4% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from eGain as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect eGain to post earnings of $0.06 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 100%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $23.72 million, up 0.94% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for eGain. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. eGain is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note eGain's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 24.28. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 37.97, so we one might conclude that eGain is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

