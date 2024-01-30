EGain (EGAN) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

eGain (EGAN) ended the recent trading session at $7.68, demonstrating a -0.9% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.06% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.76%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of customer engagement software had lost 6.96% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 6.36%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.36%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of eGain in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 8, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.08, signifying a 60% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $23.53 million, indicating an 8.09% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.39 per share and a revenue of $97.67 million, demonstrating changes of +56% and -0.35%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for eGain. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Currently, eGain is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that eGain has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.87 right now. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 34.36 for its industry.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 66, this industry ranks in the top 27% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

eGain Corporation (EGAN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.