eGain (EGAN) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 8.8%

eGain Corporation EGAN was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 9% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company—as the stock is now up 44.7% in the past one-month time frame.

The company has seen two positive estimate revisions in the past few months, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher over the past few months, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for eGain. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

eGain currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

Another stock worth considering in the Internet - Software industry is Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ZM which carries a Zacks Rank #1.

