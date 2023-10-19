EGain (EGAN) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

eGain (EGAN) closed the latest trading day at $6.22, indicating a +1.47% change from the previous session's end. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.85% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.75%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.96%.

The maker of customer engagement software's shares have seen a decrease of 3.46% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.07% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.02%.

The upcoming earnings release of eGain will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.07, indicating a 16.67% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $23.82 million, down 3.8% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.33 per share and a revenue of $97.98 million, signifying shifts of +32% and -0.03%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for eGain. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. eGain is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, eGain is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.58. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 37.04.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.