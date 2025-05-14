EGAIN Earnings Results: $EGAN Reports Quarterly Earnings

EGAIN ($EGAN) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported earnings of $0.03 per share, missing estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $21,010,000, missing estimates of $21,666,840 by $-656,840.

EGAIN Insider Trading Activity

EGAIN insiders have traded $EGAN stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EGAN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC SMIT (Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,461 shares for an estimated $7,319

EGAIN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 31 institutional investors add shares of EGAIN stock to their portfolio, and 45 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

