eGain announces extension to share repurchase program

eGain (EGAN) announced that its board of directors approved an extension to the stock repurchase program from November 14 until the earlier of the date the aggregate amount of shares that can be repurchased under the stock repurchase program have been repurchased and November 14, 2025.

