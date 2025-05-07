eGain to Announce Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Financial Results on May 14, 2025

eGain will release fiscal Q3 2025 results on May 14, followed by an investor call at 2:00 p.m. PT.

eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN) will announce its fiscal 2025 third quarter financial results on May 14, 2025, after the market close, followed by a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. ET) hosted by CEO Ashu Roy and CFO Eric Smit. The event can be accessed live on eGain's website and via phone by dialing 844-481-2704 (U.S. toll free) or +1 412-317-0660 (International). A replay of the call will be available shortly after the event and can be accessed for a week using the provided phone numbers and access code. eGain's platform focuses on enhancing customer experience and reducing costs by providing reliable answers.

eGain will be announcing its fiscal 2025 third quarter financial results, providing important financial updates to its investors and stakeholders.

The event will be hosted by key executives, including the CEO and CFO, indicating a high-level engagement with investors.

The availability of a live and archived webcast allows for greater accessibility for investors and interested parties to stay informed about the company's performance.

When will eGain announce its fiscal 2025 third quarter results?

eGain will announce its fiscal 2025 third quarter results on May 14, 2025, after market close.

What time is the eGain investor conference call?

The eGain investor conference call is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time on May 14, 2025.

How can I access the eGain conference call webcast?

The webcast will be available from the investors section of eGain’s website at www.egain.com.

Is there a phone number to join the eGainearnings call

To join the call, dial 844-481-2704 for U.S. or +1 412-317-0660 for International access.

Will there be a replay of the eGain conference call?

Yes, a replay will be available two hours after the call for one week at specific phone numbers.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ:





EGAN





), the AI knowledge platform for service, will announce its fiscal 2025 third quarter financial results after the close of regular market trading on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, followed by an investor conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. ET). Chief Executive Officer Ashu Roy and Chief Financial Officer Eric Smit will host the call and webcast.











When:







Wednesday, May 14



th



at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. ET).























Webcast:







A live and archived webcast of the conference call can be accessed from the investors section of eGain’s website at



www.egain.com



.























Dial In:







To access the live call, dial 844-481-2704 (U.S. toll free) or +1 412-317-0660 (International) and ask to join the eGainearnings call























Replay:







A phone replay of the conference call will be available starting two hours after the call and remain in effect for one week. To access the phone replay, dial 877-344-7529 (U.S. toll free) or +1 412-317-0088 (International). The replay access code is 3791378.















About eGain







eGain Knowledge Hub helps improve experience and reduce cost by delivering trusted, consumable answers. Visit





www.eGain.com





for more info.







eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.









Investor Relations







Todd Kehrli or Jim Byers





PondelWilkinson, Inc.









tkehrli@pondel.com













jbyers@pondel.com







