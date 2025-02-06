eGain to Announce Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Financial Results on February 13, 2025

eGain will release its Q2 fiscal 2025 financial results on February 13, followed by a conference call.

eGain, the AI knowledge platform for service, will release its fiscal 2025 second quarter financial results on February 13, 2025, after market close. Following the announcement, CEO Ashu Roy and CFO Eric Smit will host an investor conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. ET). Investors can access the event live via phone or through eGain's website, with a replay option available for one week after the call. The press release also highlights eGain's mission to enhance customer experience while reducing costs through its eGain Knowledge Hub.

eGain is scheduled to announce its fiscal 2025 second-quarter financial results, which could indicate transparency and engagement with investors.

The planned investor conference call and webcast demonstrates eGain's commitment to keeping stakeholders informed about its financial performance.

The accessibility of the earnings call through a live and archived webcast format reflects eGain's focus on investor relations and communication.

The scheduled date of the earnings announcement suggests that eGain is adhering to a regular financial reporting timeline, which can build investor trust and credibility.

None

FAQ

When will eGain announce its fiscal 2025 Q2 financial results?

eGain will announce its fiscal 2025 second quarter financial results on February 13, 2025, after market close.

How can I access the eGainearnings call

You can access the eGainearnings callby dialing 844-481-2704 (U.S.) or +1 412-317-0660 (International).

What time is the investor conference call for eGain's financial results?

The conference call will take place at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. ET) on February 13, 2025.

Where can I find the live webcast of theearnings call

The live webcast of theearnings callwill be available on eGain’s investors section at www.egain.com.

How can I access the replay of the eGainearnings call

The replay will be available starting two hours after the call at 877-344-7529 (U.S.) or +1 412-317-0088 (International).

$EGAN Insider Trading Activity

$EGAN insiders have traded $EGAN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EGAN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC SMIT (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 23,461 shares for an estimated $151,135.

$EGAN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 31 institutional investors add shares of $EGAN stock to their portfolio, and 47 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ:





EGAN





), the AI knowledge platform for service, will announce its fiscal 2025 second quarter financial results after the close of regular market trading on Thursday, February 13, 2025, followed by an investor conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. ET). Chief Executive Officer Ashu Roy and Chief Financial Officer Eric Smit will host the call and webcast.











When:







Thursday, February 13



th



at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. ET).











Webcast:







A live and archived webcast of the conference call can be accessed from the investors section of eGain’s website at





www.egain.com





.











Dial In:







To access the live call, dial 844-481-2704 (U.S. toll free) or +1 412-317-0660 (International) and ask to join the eGainearnings call











Replay:







A phone replay of the conference call will be available starting two hours after the call and remain in effect for one week. To access the phone replay, dial 877-344-7529 (U.S. toll free) or +1 412-317-0088 (International). The replay access code is 6223725.























About eGain







eGain Knowledge Hub helps improve experience and reduce cost by delivering trusted, consumable answers. Visit





www.eGain.com





for more info.







eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.









Investor Relations







Todd Kehrli or Jim Byers





PondelWilkinson, Inc.









tkehrli@pondel.com













jbyers@pondel.com







