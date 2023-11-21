EG or BBSEY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in stocks from the Insurance - Multi line sector have probably already heard of Everest Group (EG) and BB Seguridade Participacoes SA (BBSEY). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Everest Group and BB Seguridade Participacoes SA are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that EG likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than BBSEY has recently. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

EG currently has a forward P/E ratio of 7.19, while BBSEY has a forward P/E of 8.57. We also note that EG has a PEG ratio of 0.19. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. BBSEY currently has a PEG ratio of 0.73.

Another notable valuation metric for EG is its P/B ratio of 1.54. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, BBSEY has a P/B of 7.21.

Based on these metrics and many more, EG holds a Value grade of A, while BBSEY has a Value grade of C.

EG stands above BBSEY thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that EG is the superior value option right now.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.