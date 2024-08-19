EG Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Everest Group Ltd (Symbol: EG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $378.22, changing hands as high as $378.54 per share. Everest Group Ltd shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EG's low point in its 52 week range is $343.36 per share, with $417.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $377.59. The EG DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

