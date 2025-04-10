EG Lags Industry, Trades at a Discount: What Should Investors Do Now?

Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. EG have lost 4.8% in the past year, underperforming the industry and the Zacks S&P 500 composite’s decline of 1% and 3.7%, respectively. The Finance sector has returned 4.5% in the said time frame.



The insurer has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion. The average volume of shares traded in the last three months was 0.4 million. The insurer has a solid track record of beating earnings estimates in three two of the last four quarters while missing in the other two, the average being 3.43%.



Everest Group shares are trading below the 50-day moving average, indicating a bearish trend.

EG vs. Industry, Sector, S&P in One Year



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

EG Shares are Affordable

EG shares are trading at a price to book value of 1.2X, lower than the industry average of 2.33X. Its pricing, at a discount to the industry average, gives a better entry point to investors. The insurer has an impressive Value Score of A.



The stock remains attractively valued compared with CNO Financial Group, Inc. CNO, EverQuote, Inc. EVER and Assurant, Inc. AIZ.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

EG’s Growth Projection Encourages

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Everest Group’s 2025 earnings per share indicates a year-over-year increase of 59.5%. The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $18.12 billion, implying a year-over-year improvement of 4.8%.



The consensus estimate for 2026 earnings per share and revenues indicates an increase of 30.3% and 3.7%, respectively, from the corresponding 2025 estimates.



Earnings have grown 21.4% in the past five years, better than the industry average of 9%. The expected long-term earnings growth rate is 28.7%, outperforming the industry average of 13.9%.

EG’s Return on Capital

EG’s return on invested capital in the trailing 12 months was 5.17%, better than the industry average of 2.08%. This reflects the company’s efficiency in utilizing funds to generate income.



However, EG’s trailing 12-month return on equity is 9.04%, lower than the industry average of 15.04%.

Key Drivers of Everest Group

Global presence, product diversification, rate increase and high retention rate continue to drive EG’s overall growth. The Insurance segment is poised to benefit from an increase in property and short-tail business and a rise in specialty casualty business. On the other hand, leveraging opportunities stemming from the continued disruption and evolution of the reinsurance market should position the Reinsurance segment for growth.



Net investment income stands to benefit from higher income from the fixed income portfolio, an increase in limited partnership income, a rise in dividend income from the equity portfolio and higher income from other invested assets. An improved interest rate environment adds to the upside.



Everest Group has a strong capital position, banking on sufficient cash generation capabilities and benefits from capital adequacy, financial flexibility, long-term operating performance and traditional risk management capabilities. The multi-line insurer targets a 15-20% long-term debt leverage ratio for three years.

Capital Deployment of EG

Everest Group is expected to benefit from its capital adequacy, financial flexibility, long-term operating performance and traditional risk management capabilities. In May 2024, its board approved a 14.3% hike in its quarterly dividend. EG paid $86 million in dividends during the third quarter of 2024. Everest Group targets a total shareholder return on equity of more than 17% from 2024 to 2026. It reflects the robust and well-diversified earnings power of Everest. EG expects to make consistent payouts, along with buybacks, given its disciplined capital management strategy and strong capital balance.

Conclusion

Higher income from the fixed income portfolio, product diversification, strong renewal retention, prudent capital deployment and a solid capital position make Everest Group a strong contender for being in one’s portfolio. Favorable estimates and attractive valuation also add to the upside.



The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

