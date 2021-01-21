EG fuels IPO talk by picking retail veteran Rose as chairman

By James Davey

LONDON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - British-based convenience store and fuel retailer EG Group named industry veteran Stuart Rose as non-executive chairman on Thursday, raising expectations of a stock market listing.

Rose, a former CEO and chairman of Marks & Spencer MKS.L, is due to retire as chairman of online grocer Ocado OCDO.L in May after more than eight years in the role.

EG, jointly owned by brothers Zuber and Mohsin Issa and private equity firm TDR Capital, trades from more than 6,000 sites across 10 countries, including Britain and Ireland, the United States, Australia, Germany and France.

A spokeswoman for EG, which has previously said an initial public offering (IPO) could be considered in the future, said nothing had been decided yet.

"The Issa brothers are great British entrepreneurs of enormous drive, vision and ambition. EG’s Board has asked me to develop appropriate governance structures for a business of this scale," Rose, who is 71 years old, said in a statement.

TDR Capital partner Gary Lindsay said Rose's recruitment was "a clear signal of our ambition for EG Group".

Several companies have recently announced plans for IPOs, including Dr. Martens and Moonpig, seeking to cash in on rising investor interest in UK equities.

Separate from their investment in EG, the Issa brothers and TDR agreed last October to buy a majority stake in Asda from Walmart WMT.N in a deal which gave the British supermarket chain an enterprise value of $8.8 billion

That deal is subject to regulatory approval, which is expected in the first half of 2021.

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Jason Neely and Alexander Smith)

