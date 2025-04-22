Stocks
EFX

$EFX stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

April 22, 2025 — 11:31 am EDT

Written by Quiver PriceTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

$EFX stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $147,096,098 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $EFX:

$EFX Insider Trading Activity

$EFX insiders have traded $EFX stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EFX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MARK W BEGOR (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 80,465 shares for an estimated $21,369,083.
  • JAMIL FARSHCHI (EVP, CISO & CTO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 33,627 shares for an estimated $8,525,231.
  • JOHN W JR GAMBLE (EVP, CFO & COO) sold 3,500 shares for an estimated $848,085
  • LISA M NELSON (EVP, President International) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,103 shares for an estimated $280,470.
  • JOHN J III KELLEY (EVP, Chief Legal Officer) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $272,920

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$EFX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 379 institutional investors add shares of $EFX stock to their portfolio, and 357 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$EFX Government Contracts

We have seen $28,238,051 of award payments to $EFX over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

$EFX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $EFX stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EFX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$EFX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EFX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/20/2025
  • Exane BNP Paribas issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/16/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $EFX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $EFX forecast page.

You can track data on $EFX on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

EFX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.