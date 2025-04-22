$EFX stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$EFX stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $147,096,098 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $EFX:
$EFX Insider Trading Activity
$EFX insiders have traded $EFX stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EFX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARK W BEGOR (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 80,465 shares for an estimated $21,369,083.
- JAMIL FARSHCHI (EVP, CISO & CTO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 33,627 shares for an estimated $8,525,231.
- JOHN W JR GAMBLE (EVP, CFO & COO) sold 3,500 shares for an estimated $848,085
- LISA M NELSON (EVP, President International) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,103 shares for an estimated $280,470.
- JOHN J III KELLEY (EVP, Chief Legal Officer) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $272,920
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$EFX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 379 institutional investors add shares of $EFX stock to their portfolio, and 357 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 3,044,299 shares (-25.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $775,839,600
- HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P added 1,761,837 shares (+96.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $449,004,159
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 987,500 shares (-10.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $251,664,375
- LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 945,988 shares (+7883233.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $241,085,041
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP added 791,730 shares (+95.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $201,772,390
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 751,956 shares (+93.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $191,635,986
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 679,688 shares (+15.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $173,218,486
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$EFX Government Contracts
We have seen $28,238,051 of award payments to $EFX over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- CALL ORDER TO FUND OPTION PERIOD II FOR BPA NO. 28321322A00040007 TO PROVIDE ONLINE WAGE VERIFICATION SERVI...: $17,756,658
- CALL ORDER TO FUND OPTION PERIOD I FOR BPA NO. 28321322A0004007 FOR THE ONLINE WAGE VERIFICATION SERVICES.: $5,185,131
- EMPLOYMENT VERIFICATION SERVICES: $2,020,164
- TASK ORDER FOR MATCHED HITS FOR THE PAYROLL INFORMATION EXCHANGE (PIE) FROM 4/1/2025 THROUGH 3/31/2026: $2,000,000
- EMPLOYMENT VERIFICATION (EV) AND UNEMPLOYMENT CLAIMS (UC) SERVICES FOR THE HUMAN RESOURCES DIRECTORATE (HRD...: $350,833
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
$EFX Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $EFX stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EFX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 03/20.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$EFX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EFX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/20/2025
- Exane BNP Paribas issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/16/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $EFX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $EFX forecast page.
You can track data on $EFX on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.