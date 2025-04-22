$EFX stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$EFX stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $147,096,098 of trading volume.

$EFX Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $EFX:

$EFX insiders have traded $EFX stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EFX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK W BEGOR (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 80,465 shares for an estimated $21,369,083 .

. JAMIL FARSHCHI (EVP, CISO & CTO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 33,627 shares for an estimated $8,525,231 .

. JOHN W JR GAMBLE (EVP, CFO & COO) sold 3,500 shares for an estimated $848,085

LISA M NELSON (EVP, President International) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,103 shares for an estimated $280,470 .

. JOHN J III KELLEY (EVP, Chief Legal Officer) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $272,920

$EFX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 379 institutional investors add shares of $EFX stock to their portfolio, and 357 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$EFX Government Contracts

We have seen $28,238,051 of award payments to $EFX over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$EFX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $EFX stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EFX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 03/20.

$EFX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EFX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/20/2025

Exane BNP Paribas issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/16/2024

