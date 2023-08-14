EFX Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Enerflex Ltd. (TSX: EFX.TO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $8.62, changing hands as low as $8.22 per share. Enerflex Ltd. shares are currently trading down about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EFX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EFX's low point in its 52 week range is $5.58 per share, with $11.03 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.41.

