EFX Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Equifax Inc (Symbol: EFX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $195.16, changing hands as low as $194.09 per share. Equifax Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EFX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EFX's low point in its 52 week range is $145.98 per share, with $234.14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $195.50. The EFX DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

