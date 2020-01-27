EFV Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (Symbol: EFV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $48.23, changing hands as low as $48.19 per share. iShares MSCI EAFE Value shares are currently trading off about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EFV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EFV's low point in its 52 week range is $43.81 per share, with $50.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.27.

