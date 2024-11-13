EFV Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (Symbol: EFV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $54.47, changing hands as high as $55.57 per share. iShares MSCI EAFE Value shares are currently trading down about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EFV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EFV's low point in its 52 week range is $49.08 per share, with $58.2501 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.54.

