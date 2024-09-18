Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, which added 20,800,000 units, or a 6.6% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of EFV, in morning trading today Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is off about 0.8%, and Aercap Holdings is lower by about 0.3%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the First Trust Managed Futures Strategy Fund, which added 1,300,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of FMF, in morning trading today Citigroup is up about 0.3%, and Proshares Ultra Semiconductors is lower by about 0.8%.

VIDEO: EFV, FMF: Big ETF Inflows

