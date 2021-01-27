EFV, DBJA: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, which added 42,000,000 units, or a 24.1% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of EFV, in morning trading today Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is down about 2%, and Coca-cola European Partners is lower by about 4.8%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the DBJA ETF, which added 100,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units.

